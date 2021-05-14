DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $667,000 Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,644,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

