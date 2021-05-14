DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $870,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $4,716,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock worth $136,660,039.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $59.02 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

