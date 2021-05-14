Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

