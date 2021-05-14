Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Melcor REIT (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melcor REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

