Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.62 ($19.55). The stock had a trading volume of 11,667,198 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.34. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

