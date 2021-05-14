Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

