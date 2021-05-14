Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of ITW opened at $237.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

