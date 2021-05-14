Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.62 ($19.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day moving average is €15.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

