Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.