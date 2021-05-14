Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €42.44 ($49.93). 846,817 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

