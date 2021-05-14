Dev Protocol Price Hits $16.77 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $904,206.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.77 or 0.00033293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.65 or 0.01501782 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.