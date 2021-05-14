DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $81,909.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $659.58 or 0.01321241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

