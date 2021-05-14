DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). DHT reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.