Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.16. 10,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $187.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

