Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064,225 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pfizer worth $407,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,952,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,206.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

