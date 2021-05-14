Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,305 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $324,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

