Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 457,610 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $473,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.60 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

