Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 3.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.30% of American International Group worth $914,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.