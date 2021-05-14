Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $87,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.