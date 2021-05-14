Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,649 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SVB Financial Group worth $122,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $557.56 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.23.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

