Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 565,424 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,002,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,424 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $184,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of STL opened at $25.91 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

