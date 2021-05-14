Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSX stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

