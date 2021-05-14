Digital Insurance Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.00822329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

