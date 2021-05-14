Digital Reserve Currency Achieves Market Cap of $12.22 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00289021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001568 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

