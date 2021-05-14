Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,953 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Vulcan Materials worth $197,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $190.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

