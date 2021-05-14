Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Northrop Grumman worth $184,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.46.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

