Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $191,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.