Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,806,763 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,806,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $216,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.97 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

