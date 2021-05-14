Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. Diodes has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $235,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Diodes by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

