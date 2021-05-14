Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $62.10 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.