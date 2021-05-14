DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLH stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. DLH has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.