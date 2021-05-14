DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $2,567,120.85 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU opened at $180.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

