Dogecoin Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $69.74 billion and $21.98 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.00651640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,596,729,141 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

