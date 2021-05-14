Domenic Carosa Buys 425,198 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa purchased 425,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,181.14 ($9,415.10).

Domenic Carosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Domenic Carosa bought 500,000 shares of Crowd Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Domenic Carosa bought 300,000 shares of Crowd Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Crowd Media

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, Crowd Direct, and Crowd Media segments.

