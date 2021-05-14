Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

D stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. 32,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

