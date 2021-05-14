Donut Price Reaches $0.0203 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $182,568.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00622368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00238811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $615.72 or 0.01221737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

