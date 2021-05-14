DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of DKNG opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

