Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.