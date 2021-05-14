Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.28 ($39.15) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

