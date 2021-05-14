Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.24.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

