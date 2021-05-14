Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

