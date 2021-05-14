DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

