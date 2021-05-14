DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.05 ($21.24).

ETR:PSM opened at €17.10 ($20.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1-year high of €18.84 ($22.16).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

