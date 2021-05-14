E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

FRA EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.19. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

