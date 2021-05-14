Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million.

Shares of EAR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,764. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

