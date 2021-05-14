EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 6,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,484. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 55,267 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 73.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

