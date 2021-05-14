Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

