Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $115.42 million and approximately $775,597.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.