Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

