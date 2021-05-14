Eight Capital Lowers AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$20.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$559.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,089,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,782,121.36. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,043,300. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

